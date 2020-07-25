Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $240.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

