Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.