Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 1,831 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of MPC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

