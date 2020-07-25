Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

