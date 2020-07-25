FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.