Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

CP stock opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $280.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

