FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

