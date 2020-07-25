Nwam LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

