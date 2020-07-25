Nwam LLC Sells 876 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.