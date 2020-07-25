New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,550 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day moving average is $274.12. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

