T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.