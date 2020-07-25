Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3,109.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.94.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $716,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,694,858 shares in the company, valued at $532,977,645.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,536 shares of company stock valued at $144,354,129. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. Moderna Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

