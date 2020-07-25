Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.43 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 219.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 190.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

