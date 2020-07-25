Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.43 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 219.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 190.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
