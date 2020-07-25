New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. AXA increased its stake in W W Grainger by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $347.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

