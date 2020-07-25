Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

