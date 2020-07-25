Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.