Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 898.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

