BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG opened at $103.93 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

