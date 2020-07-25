Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $119,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of OC opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

