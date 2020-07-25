Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $119,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of OC opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $119,000 in Owens Corning
Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $119,000 in Owens Corning
2,298 Shares in U.S. Bancorp Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC
2,298 Shares in U.S. Bancorp Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC
FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America
FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 51,542 Shares of RPM International Inc.
FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 51,542 Shares of RPM International Inc.
FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington
FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington
Healthpeak Properties Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.
Healthpeak Properties Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report