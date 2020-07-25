FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth $114,083,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.