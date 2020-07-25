FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 51,542 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,542 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 37.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in RPM International by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

