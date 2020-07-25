FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.