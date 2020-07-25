Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after buying an additional 107,811 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after buying an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after buying an additional 1,554,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,162,000 after buying an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,262,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,914,000 after buying an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $26.24 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

