FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

