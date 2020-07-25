Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.70 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,153,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.83.

CSGP stock opened at $703.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $699.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.51. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

