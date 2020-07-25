Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.36.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

