Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,750 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.29.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.