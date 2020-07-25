Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Duke Realty worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 32.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.