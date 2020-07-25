New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.23 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $2,543,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.