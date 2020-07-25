Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

