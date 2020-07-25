Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.