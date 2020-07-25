Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.