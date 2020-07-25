BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

