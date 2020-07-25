Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

