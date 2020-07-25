Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

