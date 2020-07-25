Palmer Knight Co Purchases 70 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.