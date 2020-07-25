Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,748.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.12. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

