BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,422,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 7,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200 day moving average is $798.64. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

