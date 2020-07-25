Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $121,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $67.13 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

