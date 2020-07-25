Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $116,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 132,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.