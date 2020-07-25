Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 7,414 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 415,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,288,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $23,462,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of TGNA opened at $11.60 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

