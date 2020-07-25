FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 18,659 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock worth $34,815,729. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

