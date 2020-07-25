FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $383,727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $79,002,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

