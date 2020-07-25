Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,594,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,099,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

