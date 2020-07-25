Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 109,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 252,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

