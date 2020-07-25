FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,068.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

