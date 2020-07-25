1,508 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

