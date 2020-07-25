Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $862.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.79. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $891.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

