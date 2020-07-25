Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

TER stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $90.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

