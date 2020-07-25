Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

