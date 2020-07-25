Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:EXC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.